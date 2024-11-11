Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 3.1 %

WSM opened at $129.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $174.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.93.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

