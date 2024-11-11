Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $1,224.56 on Monday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.46 and a 52 week high of $1,376.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,270.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,144.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 17.40%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

