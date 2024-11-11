Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $44.29 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28.

Olin Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLN

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.