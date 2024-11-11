Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $676,545,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,358,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,473,000 after purchasing an additional 675,952 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Danaher by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,047,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563,546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 40,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 429,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,539,000 after purchasing an additional 428,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $245.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.35 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

