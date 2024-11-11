Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Purchases New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 28.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 833 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $20,494,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. TD Securities raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 2.1 %

LULU opened at $308.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day moving average is $291.27. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

