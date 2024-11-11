Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $750.00 to $685.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $684.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $625.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.78. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $513.97 and a fifty-two week high of $688.88.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total transaction of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,752,985.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

