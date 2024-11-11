Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 246.0% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR stock opened at $76.68 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.24%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

