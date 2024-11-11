Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 5,226 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after purchasing an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,127,000 after buying an additional 71,046 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.26.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.