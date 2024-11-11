Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 11,930 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 362.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

