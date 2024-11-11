Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Sells $40,020.00 in Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $40,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,866.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.14 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.17%. Research analysts predict that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 43.3% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pro-Dex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.