Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s previous close.

Power Solutions International Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $643.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92. Power Solutions International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.36. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 604.86%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

