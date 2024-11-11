Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Porch Group from $3.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $5.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Porch Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Porch Group

Porch Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Porch Group

PRCH opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $437.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.98. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

In other news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 186.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 2,457,915 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 223.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,532,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,653 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 763,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

(Get Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.