Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.
Planet Fitness Stock Performance
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
