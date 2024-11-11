PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PGP opened at $8.06 on Monday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.