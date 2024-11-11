Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of TT opened at $410.58 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $220.62 and a 1 year high of $413.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

