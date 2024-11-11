Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after buying an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,184,173,000 after acquiring an additional 194,357 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4,379.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 889,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,102,000 after purchasing an additional 870,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.60.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $669.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $771.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $889.54. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $633.85 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

