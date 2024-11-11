Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 1.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $283.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,791.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock opened at $330.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $168.10 and a one year high of $333.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.64%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

