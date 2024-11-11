Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the quarter. Parsons comprises approximately 3.0% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. owned about 0.08% of Parsons worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Parsons by 61.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,123,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 428,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,302,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Parsons by 649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 394,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 342,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Trading Up 2.2 %

Parsons stock opened at $112.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.24. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $61.10 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Parsons had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parsons from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

