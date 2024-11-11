Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth about $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMR. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $134,496.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,293 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,222 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 1,089.32%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

NuScale Power Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

