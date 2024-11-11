PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 119.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13,209.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP opened at $164.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

