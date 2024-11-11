Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 3145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Pearson by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 22.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pearson by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

