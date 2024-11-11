PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 483,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,835,000 after purchasing an additional 196,299 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.87 and a 12 month high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

