Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at TD Cowen

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PYCR. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,476.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 950.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.