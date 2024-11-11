Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 775 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.77. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.76 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Read Our Latest Report on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.