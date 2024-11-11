Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 272.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.48.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

