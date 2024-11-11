Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $22.68 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up approximately 1.5% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $111.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.92. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $113.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,773,027.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

