Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 0.14% of A. O. Smith worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 183,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,426,000 after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $74.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

