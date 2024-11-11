Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 50,541 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned about 2.05% of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $700,000.

GPIQ opened at $49.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $246.90 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4137 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

