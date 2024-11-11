Patrick Edward Gottschalk Acquires 100,000 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Edward Gottschalk acquired 100,000 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$632,150.40.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

SPB stock traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$6.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,041. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. Superior Plus Corp. has a 12 month low of C$5.15 and a 12 month high of C$10.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.27.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$710.53 million. Superior Plus had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.

Superior Plus Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,440.00%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Further Reading

