Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.000-2.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PK shares. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $14.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.15 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 12.66%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

