Paragon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Paragon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,887 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

