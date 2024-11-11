Paragon Capital Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 266,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 613,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after buying an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.94. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

