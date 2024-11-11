PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Lake Street Capital Analyst Says

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $57.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the company’s current price.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $74.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.12.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.44%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,184,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,677,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

