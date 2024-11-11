Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$14.9 billion.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.1 %

DQJCY opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. The company operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY, and Nagasakiya names; and general merchandise stores under the Apita and Piago names. It is also involved in leasing space management; tenant leasing; real estate development; general wholesale; provision of logistic services and internet services; and development and procurement of products and control of production.

