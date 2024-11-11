Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.970-0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$14.9 billion.
Pan Pacific International Stock Down 1.1 %
DQJCY opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $28.06.
Pan Pacific International Company Profile
