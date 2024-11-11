Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.30.

PCRX stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

