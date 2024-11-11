Pacific Biosciences of California Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 10,101 call options on the company. This is an increase of 271% compared to the typical volume of 2,719 call options.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $2.19. 3,259,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,794. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $596.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.01. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,870.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,406,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,791,000 after buying an additional 193,947 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 60.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 110.1% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

