Orion (NYSE:OEC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $16.83. Orion shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 100,112 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Orion Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). Orion had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.01 million. Analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Orion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, with a total value of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,960,747.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion by 315.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 23,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 805,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orion by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 324,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

