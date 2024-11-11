Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Price

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTWO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.05.

TTWO opened at $177.90 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $180.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 66.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

