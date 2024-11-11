Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Opinicus Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,526,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after purchasing an additional 172,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $2.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $493.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

