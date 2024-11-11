Opinicus Capital Inc. Sells 4,459 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,459 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,168,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,439,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 48,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,692,000 after acquiring an additional 266,167 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,804,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,447,047. The company has a market capitalization of $151.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

