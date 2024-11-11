Opinicus Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Opinicus Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.3% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,528,000 after purchasing an additional 228,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.13. The company had a trading volume of 249,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,470. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $133.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.19.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.