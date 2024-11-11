Opinicus Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,276,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,815,000 after buying an additional 213,637 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after acquiring an additional 205,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 168,245 shares during the period.

BATS:MTUM traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $213.84. 13,786,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.40. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

