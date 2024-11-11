Opinicus Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded up $5.16 on Monday, reaching $335.19. 719,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,497. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $197.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.80. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

