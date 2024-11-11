Onex (TSE:ONEX) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$111.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Onex Stock Performance

Onex Company Profile

Shares of Onex stock traded up C$5.87 during trading on Monday, reaching C$116.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,951. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Onex has a 52 week low of C$84.06 and a 52 week high of C$117.17. The firm has a market cap of C$8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$95.81.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

