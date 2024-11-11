Onex (TSE:ONEX) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$111.00. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Onex from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ONEX
Onex Stock Performance
Onex Company Profile
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.