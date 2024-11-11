Ondas (ONDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 132.10% and a negative net margin of 450.02%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ondas Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ondas has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

