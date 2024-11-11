ON24’s (ONTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ON24 Price Performance

Insider Activity at ON24

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.46. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $33,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 563,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,650.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $28,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,247.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $33,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,650.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,178 shares of company stock worth $787,227. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 856.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 420,455 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 726,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ON24 by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

