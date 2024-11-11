On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,660 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,787,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 66,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,409,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,200 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth $65,898,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 574.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,543,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

ON Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ONON opened at $52.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded ON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on ON from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.37.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Further Reading

