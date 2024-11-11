Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s current price.

Oculis Stock Down 3.1 %

OCS stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Oculis had a negative net margin of 7,679.05% and a negative return on equity of 61.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

