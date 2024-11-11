NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA) Shares Acquired by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,963 shares during the period. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 24.51% of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2,275.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 348,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 333,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

About NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

