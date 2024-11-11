NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.750-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NRG Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.950-6.750 EPS.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

NRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,688. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

